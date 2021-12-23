This could be the most ‘Aussie’ breakfast recipe ever made…
7 News has shared the following ‘Lamington Pikelet’ recipe and it’s so easy to make!
They included a helpful tip, where, if using pre-made pikelets, your cooking time is cut in half.
Check out the recipe below:
(Serves 6)
Ingredients:
- 4 cups desiccated coconut
- 2 x 200g packet pikelets (8 in each)
- 300ml tub thickened cream, whipped, to serve
Icing:
- 4 cups icing sugar mixture
- 1/2 cup cocoa powder
- 50g unsalted butter, chopped
- 3/4 cup milk
Blueberry Jam Sauce:
- 1 cup blueberry jam
- 1 cup frozen blueberries (150g)
Method:
- To make icing, place sugar in a large heatproof bowl. Sift cocoa over the top. Gently stir to combine. Add butter and milk. Sit bowl over a medium saucepan of simmering water. Gently whisk until butter is melted and mixture is smooth. Remove. Stand for 10 minutes.
- Place coconut in a large shallow dish.
- One at a time, dip pikelets into icing, allowing excess to drip away. Coat both sides in coconut. Place on a wire rack to set.
- To make blueberry sauce, heat jam in a medium saucepan over a medium heat until hot. Add blueberries. Stir until soft and sauce is hot. Remove.
- To serve, sandwich pikelets with whipped cream in stacks of two or three. Top with warm blueberry sauce.
This recipe originally appeared on 7 News.