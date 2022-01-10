This summer’s hottest treat has just hit supermarket shelves!

KitKat has introduced their first ever Australian collaboration with iconic Aussie brand Byron Bay Cookies to deliver two delicious flavours in their KitKat Inspired by Byron Bay Cookies range – Milk Choc Chunk and Triple Choc!

Milk Choc Chunk will delight the biggest cookie lovers, with crisp wafer fingers covered in white choc, topped with cookie pieces on a milk chocolate

base. And for those looking for an extra chocolatey hit, KitKat Inspired by Byron Bay Cookies – Triple Choc has you sorted with milk chocolate-covered chocolate wafer fingers topped with crunchy cookie pieces. Yum!!

The KitKat Inspired by Byron Bay Cookies range is available at supermarkets and convenience stores nationally.

Image credit: Supplied

