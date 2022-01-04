BWS is giving away $20 million worth of prizes which includes everything from free drinks and electronics, to hot air balloon rides as well as a cash prize of $50,000.

“The BWS Cooler is our yearly in-app summer fun, where customers can simply swipe daily for a chance to win. This year’s BWS Cooler is our coolest yet, and customers are in for a wonderful summer of surprises,” said BWS Head of Marketing Vanessa Rowed.

What’s new this year is that BWS has doubled the size of the prize pool compared to last year, and customers can redeem free product prizes or ‘SipCoins’ in stores. Previously, this was only available via online orders.

“We wanted to make it as convenient and fun as possible to play the BWS Cooler which is why we are really excited that SipCoins can be redeemed in almost 1400 stores across the country as well as online,” Ms Rowed explained.

The BWS Cooler is free to play via the BWS app every day between 5th January and 1st of March. For every time a customer plays, they automatically go into the draw to win the major cash prize of $50,000.

The competition period this year is 56 days (compared to 100 days last year) which means there are more prizes up for grabs for a shorter period of time.

In total, there are 2 million different prizes valued at $20 million with one-in-three chances of winning instantly, with prizes including:

Grand prize $50,000 cash;

Almost 300,000 free drinks products, including seltzers, G&Ts in a can and beers;

High-value electronics including a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip smartphone, Samsung 65 inch Smart TV, GoPro action camera and drone;

300,000 vouchers to brands including The Iconic, Booking.com, Ampol, Kogan and Menulog;

Money-can’t-buy experiences including Patrón tequila masterclasses, VIP passes to the 2022 Repco Bathurst 1000 and a Hendricks Gin hot air balloon ride;

Bespoke prizes like picnic summer hampers, coolers filled with products and portable speakers; and

SipCoin which can be redeemed online and in-store for drinks. The minimum ‘sip coin’ value this year is $5 (compared to $3 previous years), and customers can also win $7 and $10 worth of SipCoins.

To play the new BWS Cooler and discover all its new fun elements, download BWS on tAPP through Google Play or App Store.