Halo Top has made quite the name for itself by creating guilt-free delicious icecreams!

Their new range of flavours are all dairy-free and vegan-friendly so HAPPY INDULGING YOU LACTOSE INTOLERANT PEASANTS.

Boasting a max of 400 calories, 20grams of protein, and only 1/3 of the amount of sugar compared to ‘regular’ tubs, it’s the obvious choice to reach for in the freezer aisle.

They currently have the much-loved Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Chocolate Hazelnut flavours which are to DIE for, and now a gorgeous rich Triple Chocolate Cake is being added to the mix.

Imagine a decadently rich chocolate ice cream with pieces of fudgy chocolate cake mixed in.

Oh my lordy lord… It’s over for me.

And you won’t even be breaking your 2022 ‘year of a health’ diet, because they’re low cal!

These bad boys are available at Woolies and Coles across the country, happy eating everyone.

