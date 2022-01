Guess what? Your Macca’s fave, the Aussie Angus is BACK!

The Aussie Angus is made with 100% Aussie Angus Beef and is combined with Aussie Jack Cheese, bacon, lettuce, beetroot and crunchy, golden Onion Rings – all in a soft bun, topped with House Grill Sauce and Garlic Mayo.

The delicious menu item will be available in all restaurants nationwide and via McDelivery from the 12th January for a limited time only so head in quick to grab it!

Image credit: Supplied