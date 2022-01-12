When you think of Tim Tams, it’s hard to go past the traditional single-layer chocolate variety. Some people are just traditionalists like that.

Something about that original chocolatey, crunchy goodness makes the other varieties seem a little bit unnecessary.

BUT every now and then, Arnott’s releases a bunch of new Tim Tam flavours, and we find ourselves getting dizzy with excitement.

Well, the time has come for us to get dizzy with excitement again, as they have just dropped an all-new deluxe salted caramel brownie flavour.

The new creation has an Irresistible milk chocolate coating with extra choc covering two crunchy biscuits, luscious, velvety chocolate brownie flavoured cream, and an extra gooey salted caramel centre.

If this sounds like something that is right up your alley, you can buy them now at most local supermarkets!