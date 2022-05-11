Spain is about to become the first Western country to offer women three ‘menstrual’ days off work per month!

Any woman would agree that this would be so beneficial to bypass the first few days of pain, fatigue, brain fog, and all the other unfortunate symptoms you get on your period.

It is due to be approved next week by the Spanish government. Spain will join countries like Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, and Zambia once passed.

Schools will also be required to provide sanitary pard for girls who need them.

Come on Australia, can we be next?