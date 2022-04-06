Looking for a koala-ty candy? Australia’s iconic lolly brand Allen’s is launching NEW Chew‘Ems Gummi Koalas and Chew‘Ems Sourz Gummi Koalas!

AND to celebrate the launch, Allen’s has partnered with WIRES, Australia’s largest wildlife rescue organisation, to support koalas which have recently been classified as endangered in Queensland, NSW and the ACT! Allen’s support will help WIRES fund a new online National Koala Rescue Training Course so licensed rescuers across Australia can aid in the rescue of this iconic species.

Chew’Ems Gummi Koalas flavours include: Sleepy Lime, Happy Blackcurrant, Grumpy Pineapple and Cheeky Raspberry while the Chew’Ems Sourz Gummi Koala flavours include a tangy version of these!

They’re available in all grocery and convenience stores.

