Darrell Lea is teaming up with Lip Lab this Mardi Gras to release a set of six limited edition Liquorice Allsorts-inspired makeup!

They’ve got the boldest pinks, yellows and oranges and the lippies actually smell like Allsorts.

Darrell Lea is donating a portion of each sold lipstick to their existing partner Qlife

Zed Tintor, Deputy Chief Executive Officer at LGBTIQ+ Health Australia said, “Funds raised will go to great use – including expert training to QLife’s amazing volunteers so we can effectively meet the growing and evolving needs and concerns of the LGBTIQ+ community across Australia.”

The Allsorts inspired lip collection is available in 2 packs, each with three lipsticks and can be purchased on The Lip Lab website for AU$65.00 now until sold out.

