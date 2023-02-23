I cannot for the life of me understand why doing a ‘Shoey’ has become some form of Australian tradition, but alas, it has.

So much so that we now bully international artists to do them on stage, most recently Harry Styles (I’m so so sorry).

After the clip of Harry taking part in the HORRENDOUS tradition went viral a doctor has come forward saying it’s not a great idea *SHOCKED*. Dr Vincent Ho, Western Sydney University’s clinical academic gastroenterologist, says “There is potential risk of infection and getting gastroenteritis”. He understands it’s all just meant to be a bit of fun but continues “It’s iconic. I understand that. But I’m speaking as a clinician and from a health perspective”.

AKA STOP IT YOU DIRTY ANIMALS!