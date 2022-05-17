We all know someone who just can’t swallow a pill, no matter the size.
Stop the gagging, we’ve got some good news.
Nurofen has released ‘Nurofen Meltlets Pain Relief‘, 200mg of Ibuprofen lozenges! It’s the same as their regular pills, just in lolly form!
You can grab these from all major grocery stores and pharmacies. A 24 pack will cost $10.00, but if you want to stock up a 48 pack is $16.99.
