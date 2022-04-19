Have you ever wondered what it’d be like for your whole house to smell like Tim Tams?

Well, wonder no more because the iconic brand just dropped a limited edition mother’s day gift box that includes a Tim Tam scented candle and diffuser!

It’s going to feel like you’re constantly having a Tim Tam slam.

The gift box also includes a packet of the deluxe salted caramel brownie and original flavoured Tim Tams!

Valued at $100.00 the delectable set is up for grabs for a limited time only, so head to their website before stock runs out.