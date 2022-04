What’s better than a doughnut or muffin? A DUFFIN!

Things are getting real nostalgic at Muffin Break, they just released a fairy bread duffin.

A fusion of a doughnut and muffin this crispy treat is crème patisserie filled, dipped in 100’s & 1000’s AND topped with cream cheese icing! Get in my mouth!

If you’re planning a birthday party you can grab the duffin in packs of four and six but get in quick, this delectable treat is only available for a limited time.