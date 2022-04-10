Connoisseurs of everything that makes your taste buds tingle ‘Taste of Home‘ have found a recipe for making you’re own Max Brenner style Hot Chocolate Bombs and YES PLEASE!

If you’re not familiar, a Hot Chocolate Bomb is a little ball of chocolatey goodness you drop into a mug of hot milk and watch as it melts, revealing the delicious marshmallows and deliciousness hidden inside.

People on TikTok are showing you how to make your own and they’re actually pretty simple. There’s only one piece of the puzzle you may not already own – a spherical silicone chocolate mold. Don’t stress though, you can pick them up super cheap on eBay (or duck to Spotlight, Kmart or Target, etc).

BUT HOW DO I MAKE THEM!? Slow down there tiger, Imma tell you now.

Start by melting your chocolate of choice in the microwave or on the stove

Coat the inside of your mold with a decent layer of chocolate then throw in the freezer for 15mins or so

Check your mold doesn’t require any reinforcement before popping it out (if it does, just add some more chocolate and pop it back in the freezer)

Remove the molds and fill with your preferred Hot Chocolate mix (mines the Cadbury one) and mini marshmallows

Once you’re satisfied with the contents of your delectable device hold an empty chocolate half against a hot pan for a couple seconds until it the edges melt, then squish it against the half you just filled sealing in the goodness

Smooth out the edges with left over melted chocolate and BOOM! You’re done.

If you want to get extra fancy you can drizzle melted white chocolate or sprinkles over the top

All you’ve gotta do now is set your out of office, find a nice quiet spot, and consume enough to make Bruce Bogtrotter jealous.

