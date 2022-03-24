If your kiddo is Bunnings-mad, you’re about to become parent of the year.
(Hey, even if you’re a big kid and are mad for the big green hardware mothership, listen up)
They now have packs so you can throw your own Bunnings-themed party at home!
YASSSSSS
The pack features:
- 10 Party invitation and envelopes
- 10 Party dinner plates
- 10 Paper side plates
- 10 Paper cups and straws
- 10 Party hats
- 12 Cup cake papers
- 10 Place setting name cards
- ‘It’s my birthday’ badge
- 50 napkins
- 3m long bunting
Even the reversible box it all comes in can be used as a cake stand or gift box!
LOOK HOW CUTE THIS IS
Best thing, they’re just $29.
The party packs are available in-store or online for a limited time. Keep in mind there’s a limit of two per customer.
WA customers, the packs will be available in our Armadale, Bunbury and Broome stores.