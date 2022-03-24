If your kiddo is Bunnings-mad, you’re about to become parent of the year.

(Hey, even if you’re a big kid and are mad for the big green hardware mothership, listen up)

They now have packs so you can throw your own Bunnings-themed party at home!

YASSSSSS

The pack features:

10 Party invitation and envelopes

10 Party dinner plates

10 Paper side plates

10 Paper cups and straws

10 Party hats

12 Cup cake papers

10 Place setting name cards

‘It’s my birthday’ badge

50 napkins

3m long bunting

Even the reversible box it all comes in can be used as a cake stand or gift box!

LOOK HOW CUTE THIS IS

Best thing, they’re just $29.

The party packs are available in-store or online for a limited time. Keep in mind there’s a limit of two per customer.

WA customers, the packs will be available in our Armadale, Bunbury and Broome stores.