If your kiddo is Bunnings-mad, you’re about to become parent of the year.

(Hey, even if you’re a big kid and are mad for the big green hardware mothership, listen up)

They now have packs so you can throw your own Bunnings-themed party at home!

 

YASSSSSS

The pack features:

  • 10 Party invitation and envelopes
  • 10 Party dinner plates
  • 10 Paper side plates
  • 10 Paper cups and straws
  • 10 Party hats
  • 12 Cup cake papers
  • 10 Place setting name cards
  • ‘It’s my birthday’ badge
  • 50 napkins
  • 3m long bunting

Even the reversible box it all comes in can be used as a cake stand or gift box!

LOOK HOW CUTE THIS IS

Best thing, they’re just $29.

The party packs are available in-store or online for a limited time. Keep in mind there’s a limit of two per customer.

WA customers, the packs will be available in our Armadale, Bunbury and Broome stores.

 

Bunnings