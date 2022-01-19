I’ve seen these adorable Moon Lamps all over my socials and now I can finally get my hands on them!

The Moons can be totally removed from the wooden stands and come with a rechargeable battery and a USB charging cable.

They come with 4 LEDs and you’ll have 16 different colour changing options!!

All for only $13 bucks?! B A R G A I N.

The only issue is it looks like the product is experiencing SOME delays right now, which means while it’s listed to be in stores for the 26th Wednesday SPECIAL BUYS, it might no be in some stores.

Check out the website for more information!

