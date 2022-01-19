It’s safe to say that Kmart now has everything you need! Yes, literally everything!

Kmart has entered the white goods game, offering affordable fridges, washing machines, a dishwasher, dryers and front and top loading washing machines.

With prices starting at $249, you are in for a bargain!

Among the deals is a 203 litre mount fridge in white for $429 and silver for $449, a freestanding dishwasher for $399, a 5.5kg top loading washing machine for $349 and 8kg model for $419.

Kmart’s white goods are currently only available online.