You’ll have to check the invite list twice before you let your kids throw their next Teddy Tea Party…

Build-A-Bear has gone X-RATED this valentines day by releasing some horny AF teddy bears.

Their recent Instagram post has certainly aroused suspicion among fans…

This isn’t the first time they’ve released their appropriately named ‘After Dark’ range of teddies.

To be honest, besides the Hugh Hefner esc style of robe, and the ‘Wine Mum’ teddy that looks precisely like the Mumma you know would deliver on the energy, wine – of course, and enough gossip to lead into the early hours of the morning.

They’re actually bloody gorgeous, but it seems we’re missing out. YEP! Only the US & UK get them.

Given we’re the ‘Land Down Under’ this really feels like a missed opportunity… Better luck next year?

(P.S Build-A-Bear if you’re reading this… Could you make’em a little ‘sexier’ next year?)