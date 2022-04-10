There’s nothing as comforting as Australia’s own Red Rooster.

Every reliable, ever delicious, ever absolutely hilarious, they’re what being Aussie is all about and they’re proving that now with their support of flood-affected areas in NSW and QLD.

In fact, one of their own restaurants was completely submerged in flood water in Lismore a few weeks back.

Red Rooster is supporting various flood relief charities and will be raising money and awareness through a number of fundraising initiatives.

These include;

DONATE A DINNER is being held on Friday April 22nd 6-9pm where Red Rooster will be donating to flood relief charity GIVIT for every delivery order placed through www.redrooster.com.au BIG REDS RAFFLE is a raffle funraised being hosted by the franchise where you can go into the draw to win amazing merch packs and FREE RED ROOSTER FOR A WHOLE YEAR! Tickets are $5 each and all proceeds will go directly to GIVIT. REDS HOT HOODIES are Red Rooster’s brand new limited edition hoodies where 100% of proceeds from sales will go directly to GIVIT! Check out the range online, they’re gonna get snapped up quickly!

