Well they do say breakfast is the most important meal of the day and now it’s the tastiest.

This is one of those “so simple how did I never think of it!?” things. Next time you’re making pancakes, rather than big boys, make them really small (somewhere between a 20c and 50c coin). Once you’ve cooked the whole batch up throw them in a bowl, add a little scoop of butter, drizzle of maple syrup and voila! Pancake cereal!

I’m not sure whether or not Sam Schnur ( The Naughty Fork on Instagram) “invented” this or not, but she sure has taken it to another level. Scroll through her feed to find all kinds of variations including apple-cinnamon, blueberries, bacon and the works. She also shares some of the most insane food creations I’ve ever seen including a

Great, now I’m hungry…