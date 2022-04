It’s hot cross bun season and Spotlight has pulled through!

If you love hot cross buns as much as we do then you’re going to be so excited about the new DIY kits at Spotlight.

Looks like the kit has come with all the ingredients you need including choc chips – spice it up by bringing out your inner Masterchef and adding your own flare of flavour combinations!

They’re normally $15 but right now you can find the yummy kit on sale for $10.50.

If you’re interested in baking up a storm, head here!