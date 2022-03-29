OH. MY. GOD. Chupa Chups is launching the ice-cream of our dreams!

The creamy Strawberry & Cream flavoured lollipops we know and love is about to be taken to the next level.

Bulla Dairy Foods is dropping an ice-cream sensation that’ll include crushed candy and a delectable strawberry sauce drizzled all throughout!

It’s made with fresh, local milk and cream so you know you’re getting the good stuff.

The four pack is available as of now in independent grocers and from May 2nd in Woolies for $8.50.

So set your reminders and we’ll see you there!

