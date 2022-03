I haven’t tried them yet but it’ll take a LOT to move TimTam Double Coat from the #1 spot in my mind, however, ‘Obsession’ is doing an incredible job at tempting me…

Arnott’s have dropped a new snack called ‘Obsession’ and honestly, I’m about to be…

They’ve quickly started appearing on Coles shelves and they’re as quickly being snatched off them, with four delicious flavours to choose from.

Milk Chocolate

Dark Chocolate

Salted Caramel

Mint Chocolate

Each biscuit sandwich has your filling flavour of choice and is then coated in milk or dark chocolate.

Going for $4.00/pack, get your hands on them quick!

