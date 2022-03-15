Ok ladies now let’s get in formation.

You know how good a watermelon cruiser is on a hot Aussie Summer’s day!

Vodka Cruiser has announced the launch of its new limited-edition Cruiser Magnums, which are the equivalent of almost 11 standard bottles.

To celebrate its 21st birthday, Vodka Cruiser will give 21 lucky Aussies and their crew the chance to get their hands on the 3.1L “Double Magnum” bottles.

The bottles come in three flavours – Wild Raspberry, Juicy Watermelon and Lush Guava – and require two bar staff to open them and pour.

Vodka Cruiser brand manager Michael O’Donogue said the company was excited to be offering the giveaway.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s been a tough few years for bars and clubs across the country,” O’Donogue said.

“While we weren’t able to celebrate Vodka Cruiser’s 21st birthday last year with the ups and downs of the pandemic, we are beyond excited to really get the party started in 2022 by launching the Cruiser Magnums with our partner venues!

“These limited-edition Magnums will be available to win, so we hope it brings some needed joy to kick-off this year, with more exciting announcements to be shared soon.”

The Magnum Cruiser giveaway experience will be available at the following locations around Australia:

Sydney: The Marlborough Hotel

The Marlborough Hotel Melbourne: Billboard The Venue

Billboard The Venue South Australia: The Highway and The Jetty Bar

The Highway and The Jetty Bar Queensland: Gilligans in Cairns

Advertisement

Advertisement

To enter, Australians (aged 18+) can head to Vodka Cruiser’s entry page on Facebook and share their favourite flavour of Vodka Cruiser. Entries will need to be submitted by 7 April 2022.*

As part of the Magnum experience, winners will have a two-hour window to enjoy their Vodka Cruiser Magnums with up to four friends.

For more information on the Cruiser Magnums giveaway, head here.