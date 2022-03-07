Australia’s taking Easter to the next level bringing an ice cream ICON onto the shelves of Sydney in Easter Egg form.

The first-ever Bubble O’Bill Easter Egg will be available from 16th March in Woolworths stores across the country.

The 160 gram Easter egg has a marbled eggshell of Strawberry and Milk Chocolate with gorgeous crunchy caramel and chewy berry pieces- YUM!

But that’s not all, once you break open that shell, you’ll find give big ole’ Bubble O’Bill bubblegum noses in the centre.

Retailing for $10 a pop, it’s sure to put the Easter Bunny in your kid’s good books!