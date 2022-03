Arnott’s Tee Vee x Krispy Kreme snack collaboration has been out for a while but it’s just come to my attention that there are two new flavours.

Following the success of Original Glazed, Strawberry Sprinkles, Kookies & Kreme, Caramel Delight and Choc Iced we’ve now got…

Drum roll…

Lemon Glaze and Mocha!

Looks like you can get a box from Woolies for $4, has anyone tried them yet?

