This is not a DRILL!

The chips beloved at tuckshops all around Australia in the early 2000’s are returning!

You will now be able to get your hands on the original tomato flavoured Burger Man chips!

Fans of the crisps are in a frenzy online begging for the rumours of the release to be true… and they are!!

Mark Fryday, Innovation and Marketing Director of Oceania Snack Brands, said “At this stage we can’t share an official launch date as this is still being finalised, but we will be communicating more widely over the next week,”

SO HOLD ON TIGHT!

