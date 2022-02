It seems like every week we’re delivered new recipes on TikTok, and this week was no exception!

Last week, we saw custard toast take centre stage, and now we’re seeing grated egg and avocado on toast.

The tag #gratedeggtoast has already amassed over 13 million views and sees users grate egg on avocado toast.

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda gave it a try:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ingredients:

Bread

Half an avocado

An egg

Salt

Pepper

Chilli sauce or flakes