Tiktoker @Adrianwidjy changed my life last night with his video discovering the adorable potato hearts that Aldi currently has in stock.

For only $2.49, you can get a bag of the hearts, which look like they’re filled with mash potato, so they’re not quite hashbrowns.

Adrian even puts the hearts to the crunch test and they’re sounding p r e t t y good, hear for yourself below!

@adrianwidjy

Ready for Valentine’s Day! ALDI got you covered with this $2.49 Potato Hearts! So cute! #placesinsydney #aldifinds #aldi #aldiaustralia #sydney

♬ original sound – Places in Sydney Foodie

 

