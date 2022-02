If you love Pascall’s Pineapple Lumps (who doesn’t?) then we’ve got the perfect Easter surprise for you!

Cadbury has introduced ‘Marshmallow Pascall Pineapple Lumps’!

What is it, you ask? Brace yourself!

These oval wonders are chocolate covered pineapple flavoured marshmallows, with each pack containing six eggs.

These goodies are currently available at IGA for $5 and are selling out fast.

Let us know if you manage to grab a pack!