ALDI Special Buys is poppin’ off again DESPITE product delays!

So you might not get what you want, when you want it, but there’s still good stuff going on sale over there.

Like these ADORABLE 26cm Pancake Pans which go on sale Saturday 5th Feb (apparently) but the website says they’re experiencing product delays so I just couldn’t tell ya if that’s true at this point.

But ALDI can!

Head here to find out which stores are impacted.

They’re dishwasher safe, suitable for glass-ceramic, gas and electric stove tops, have non-stick coating and available in assorted designs!

Mornings are about to get a whole lot more fun.