Messina knows how to treat your S/O right so you have no excuse!

They’re dropping a beautiful tray of praline-filled Bon Bons for Valentine’s Day that are all individually handmade at Messina HQ in Rosebery, Sydney.

The box comes with 12 perfect Bon Bons with three different praline fillings arranged in the shape of a heart because it’s all about LOOOOOVE on the 14th of February.

You’ll be able to taste;

4 x Peanut Praline: Milk chocolate shell filled with milk chocolate, wafer & salted peanut praline

4 x Macadamia & Coffee Praline: White chocolate shell filled with roasted & caramelised macadamia & coffee praline

4 x Hazelnut Praline: White chocolate shell filled with milk chocolate, roasted hazelnut & wafer praline

Advertisement

Advertisement

If this is the energy you wanna bring into your relationship this year then make sure you sign up HERE for their release on Monday 31st January.

Order your chokkies when the release opens Monday and pick a day and time for pick-up (13-14th Feb.)

The box is going for $45, find out more here!

9:00AM – All ACT & QLD stores on sale

Advertisement

Advertisement

BRADDON

KINGSTON

FORTITUDE VALLEY

SOUTH BRIS

9:30AM – All VIC stores on sale

BRUNSWICK EAST

Advertisement

Advertisement

FITZROY

RICHMOND

WINDSOR

10:00AM – NSW stores group 1 on sale

BONDI

CIRCULAR QUAY

Advertisement

Advertisement

MIRANDA

RANDWICK

SURRY HILLS

10:30AM – NSW stores group 2 on sale



BRIGHTON LE SANDS

DARLINGHURST

Advertisement

Advertisement

PARRAMATTA

TRAMSHEDS

11:00AM – NSW stores group 3 on sale

DARLING SQUARE

NEWTOWN

PENRITH

Advertisement

Advertisement

ROSEBERY