Messina knows how to treat your S/O right so you have no excuse!
They’re dropping a beautiful tray of praline-filled Bon Bons for Valentine’s Day that are all individually handmade at Messina HQ in Rosebery, Sydney.
The box comes with 12 perfect Bon Bons with three different praline fillings arranged in the shape of a heart because it’s all about LOOOOOVE on the 14th of February.
You’ll be able to taste;
4 x Peanut Praline: Milk chocolate shell filled with milk chocolate, wafer & salted peanut praline
4 x Macadamia & Coffee Praline: White chocolate shell filled with roasted & caramelised macadamia & coffee praline
4 x Hazelnut Praline: White chocolate shell filled with milk chocolate, roasted hazelnut & wafer praline
If this is the energy you wanna bring into your relationship this year then make sure you sign up HERE for their release on Monday 31st January.
Order your chokkies when the release opens Monday and pick a day and time for pick-up (13-14th Feb.)
The box is going for $45, find out more here!
9:00AM – All ACT & QLD stores on sale
BRADDON
KINGSTON
FORTITUDE VALLEY
SOUTH BRIS
9:30AM – All VIC stores on sale
BRUNSWICK EAST
FITZROY
RICHMOND
WINDSOR
10:00AM – NSW stores group 1 on sale
BONDI
CIRCULAR QUAY
MIRANDA
RANDWICK
SURRY HILLS
10:30AM – NSW stores group 2 on sale
BRIGHTON LE SANDS
DARLINGHURST
PARRAMATTA
TRAMSHEDS
11:00AM – NSW stores group 3 on sale
DARLING SQUARE
NEWTOWN
PENRITH
ROSEBERY