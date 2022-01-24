If you’re headed to the iconic Moonlight Cinema this summer, you NEED to check out this pop up bar that serves up coffee and matcha cocktails!

The unique Tia Maria Apelino-style bar is serving up Tia Maria Espresso martinis and Matcha-tinis, featuring the brand new Japanese Matcha cream liqueur. It sure gives the 1L premix Coke from candy bars a run for their money!

If you want to be really fancy, Moonlight Cinema has the ‘Gold Grass’ tickets which you can order your cocktails using a QR code from the table and have them delivered straight to your comfy bean beds… Or you can enjoy the Tia Maria Platinum experience, the ultimate experience for two so you can relax in your premium double bean bed with food and beverage served straight to you before the film. Sounds like the perfect date night for Valentine’s (or Galentine’s) Day!

You can get tickets here!