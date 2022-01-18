Look, I’m gonna be honest with you.

I LOVE Korean BBQ as much as the next person i.e) A LOT!

But to pin it down to one flavour is very confusing but my body is more than up to the challenge.

If you don’t follow The Grocery Geek then you’re always 2 steps behind, whoever runs that page has dedicated their LIFE to investigating the most exciting up-and-coming grocery items that are set to pop up in our aisles.

These Korean BBQ Thins can’t be found on any grocery store’s website yet… but keep your eyes peeled, they’ll pop up when you least expect it!