Ummmmmm?

Doritos are trying something and I’m not sure if they should be trying this thing.

Why fix something that ain’t broke?

They’ve released a limited-edition flavour, Beef Brisket Taco, and ‘Mexican Street Food’ is plastered on the front of the packaging.

… This has me thinking we might be getting a series of Mexican food flavours.

They should be released nationally but we haven’t seen them in aisles just yet, have you?!