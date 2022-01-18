Looking for a delicious and healthy start to your day? Food blogger and recipe creator Lara De Bruyne from Lala’s Plate has whipped up a dish that’s healthy enough for breakfast, but tasty enough for dessert! It’s also vegan and uses the delicious Califia Farms Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk.
Lara says the recipe is a breeze to make! “So easy and quick to make it’s ready in just 5 minutes – you only have to throw a couple ingredients into the blender, decorate and let the magic happen”.
Serves 2
Prep time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
Smoothie Base:
2 frozen bananas
1 cup ice cubes
1/4 cup Califia Farms Vanilla Almond milk
1 cup frozen pineapple
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon maca powder
1 1/2 tbsp stevia
Toppings:
Vegan Mini Meringues
Fresh Strawberries + Raspberries + Blueberries
Passionfruit Pulp
Method
- Blend smoothie bowl ingredients together until just combined and a creamy, thick and smooth consistency is formed.
- Add and smooth out into your two serving bowls.
- Top with vegan mini meringues, fresh strawberries + raspberries + blueberries and drizzle over passionfruit pulp and enjoy!
Image credit: Supplied