Looking for a delicious and healthy start to your day? Food blogger and recipe creator Lara De Bruyne from Lala’s Plate has whipped up a dish that’s healthy enough for breakfast, but tasty enough for dessert! It’s also vegan and uses the delicious Califia Farms Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk.

Lara says the recipe is a breeze to make! “So easy and quick to make it’s ready in just 5 minutes – you only have to throw a couple ingredients into the blender, decorate and let the magic happen”.

Serves 2

Prep time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

Smoothie Base:

2 frozen bananas

1 cup ice cubes

1/4 cup Califia Farms Vanilla Almond milk

1 cup frozen pineapple

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon maca powder

1 1/2 tbsp stevia

Toppings:

Vegan Mini Meringues

Fresh Strawberries + Raspberries + Blueberries

Passionfruit Pulp

Method

Blend smoothie bowl ingredients together until just combined and a creamy, thick and smooth consistency is formed. Add and smooth out into your two serving bowls. Top with vegan mini meringues, fresh strawberries + raspberries + blueberries and drizzle over passionfruit pulp and enjoy!

Image credit: Supplied