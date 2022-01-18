Get in the Batmobile loser, we’re going shopping!

The Batman, starring Twilight’s Robert Pattinson is set to release in March. To celebrate, Oreo’s have unveiled limited edition Batman Oreo’s… because fighting crime is hungry work.

Although it may seem like just a normal cookie the Oreo has Batman’s face on it, believed to be modelled after the hunky star. For some, that’s the closest they’ll get to being in the presence of a hot man in a bat costume.

They’re on the shelves at Woolies supermarkets across the country right now for just $1.60.