Making your Veganuary that little bit more delicious, Aussie staple Drumstick have released a new plant based Classic Vanilla flavour!

Peters describes the new ice cream as “staying true to Drumstick’s creamy vanilla base, the new Plant Based range has been carefully crafted, delivering on taste and texture. The mouth-watering vanilla Drumstick tastes just like the real deal and is topped with decedent chocolate and crunchy peanuts, all encased in a crispy wafer cone, finished with a classic choccy tip.” Sounds delicious!!

You can pick up the new Drumstick Plant Based Classic Vanilla in supermarket freezers today!