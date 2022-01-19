When life gives you caramel white chocolate you know you can trust an Aussie to turn it into a choccy milk.

I was sceptical at first, I mean have we gone too far with all these iterations of milk… can we go too far?

The official line from OAK is “You think white chocolate is a bit soft? Wait until it’s been caramelised from the inside out and watch hungrythirsty begin to tremble in its boots.”

Okay OAK I think you’ve convinced me!

You can find these bad boys in the fridge at Woolies for just $3.20!

*IBS girls try this at your own risk*