Young chef Morgan Hipworth has made quite a name for himself across the nation for his youth and innovation.

The 20 year old chef who’s been on Shark Tank for his famous donuts now sells out them out of his artisinal bakehouse Bistro Morgan.

If you head to his TikTok account you’ll find a variety of awesome simple recipes for delicious food including this life-changing roasted potato recipe.

“These are some of the best potatoes I’ve ever made,” and I believe him!!

Check out the recipe through his video below.

Peel and dice potatoes Boil them until they are soft Lay onto a baking tray until they dry Peel garlic cloves and thinly slice Cook garlic in a pot full of olive oil on low heat for 20 minutes Remove the garlic from the oil and set both aside Pour garlic infused oil in a pan on high heat and add the diced potatos Fry the potatoes evenly until crispy then sprinkle sea salt, fresh rosemary and the previously fried garlic

Let me know how you go!!