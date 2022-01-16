This summer’s hottest beachside trend seems to be repping your fave fast food, and Subway have entered the arena with their own range of Budgy Smugglers!

Available in Footlong Meatball or Six-Inch Teriyaki Chicken designs, you can snap up Subway’s two types of smugglers here.

With some of TikTok’s most famous stars rocking the iconic Footlong and Six-Inch cossies, the range has been selling like hot, freshly baked Subway bread!

Image credit: Supplied

