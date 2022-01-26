I’m all about experimental cooking, ESPECIALLY when it comes to desserts and that’s why I love scrolling through the Facebook group Kmart Pie Maker Recipes, Tips and Ideas Australia!

When I tell you this is where some of the most creative people in the country reside, I mean it!

Take Lorraine East, for example, a wonderful pioneer in the baking community has made what she’s dubbed ‘Ice cream Bread’ in her bloody pie maker!

Substituting your fave flavour of ice cream for what I assume would be milk ordinarily, Lorraine’s created a new type of scone and they look YUMMY!

Has anyone else tried something like this?