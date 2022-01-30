The only thing that makes chocolate even better is… more chocolate. Cadbury have blessed our souls (and tongues) with a special-edition Easter chocolate block!

The limited-edition delicacy is filled with their iconic ‘Mini Egg’ candy-coated chocolate eggs to add that lil extra hop to your holidays.

No word yet whether or not the Easter Bunny will be adding it to their delivery but we’ll keep you updated as the story unfolds.

This cracking treat is available now through till the end of Easter (probably). You can pick up a block for around $5 (currently on sale at Woolies for $3.80).