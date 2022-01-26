Don’t eat these when the kids are asleep… or at the cinema, unless you want to be the centre of attention!

Smith’s has come out with chips that have double the crunch of regular chips. Smith’s Double Crunch is available in three fully loaded flavours: Original, Ultimate BBQ Ribs and Hot & Spicy Chicken Wings.

Built for maximum crunchability, Smith’s Double Crunch has full on flavours, deeper ridges and has two times the crunch of Smith’s iconic Crinkle chips.

You can pick up a packet in select Australian supermarkets from today and all through summer!