Someone at Arnott’s really needs to take a good hard look at themselves after sending the internet into a tailspin over their latest ‘product’.

Arnott’s posted a picture of a cup of ‘Shapes Barbecue Ramen’ noodles on Tuesday, captioned with ‘A world of flavour in only 2 minutes’.

The #SorryNotARealProduct hashtag proves it’s just a cruel joke.

Or is it?

The cynic in me questions if this could be some actual product toe-dipping disguised as a brutal ‘just kidding’ bait-and-switch. Judging by the comments begging Arnott’s to stop jerkin’ around and churn them out immediately, could the noodles be a case of ‘build it and they will come’?

Whatever it is, how dare Arnott’s toy with us like this.

BBQ Shapes