Happy Lunar New Year!
If you’re looking for the perfect drink for your festivities, you can’t go past Peddlers Rare Shanghai Gin! It comes in a “Spirit of the Tiger” limited edition Lunar New Year bundle with a complementary enamel cocktail drinking vessel.
Made with organic botanicals foraged from exotic locations across China, you’ll find infused flavours of Sichuan pepper, Buddha’s Hand, lotus flower, and Yunnan mint. It gives a delicious and unique flavour that will elevate any cocktail. Here are a few you can try!
Spirit Of The Tiger Recipe Collection
Peddlers Fizzics
45ml Peddlers Gin
10ml Fresh lemon juice
20ml Grapefruit juice
Top with Soda
Tiger Claw
45ml Peddlers Gin
20ml raspberry syrup
30ml lemon juice
Serve over crushed ice
Sichuan Negroni
30ml Peddlers Rare Shanghai Gin
30ml Campari
30ml Sweet Vermouth
Pour into a shaker with ice. Stir. Rub orange peel around the rim of a short glass filled with ice. Strain liquid into glass. Garnish with orange peel and a dusting of sichuan pepper.
You can pick up Peddlers Rare Shanghai Gin at Dan Murphy’s, BoozeBud, The Wine Collective, and select David Jones.