Happy Lunar New Year!

If you’re looking for the perfect drink for your festivities, you can’t go past Peddlers Rare Shanghai Gin! It comes in a “Spirit of the Tiger” limited edition Lunar New Year bundle with a complementary enamel cocktail drinking vessel.

Made with organic botanicals foraged from exotic locations across China, you’ll find infused flavours of Sichuan pepper, Buddha’s Hand, lotus flower, and Yunnan mint. It gives a delicious and unique flavour that will elevate any cocktail. Here are a few you can try!

Spirit Of The Tiger Recipe Collection

 

Peddlers Fizzics

45ml Peddlers Gin

Advertisement
Advertisement

10ml Fresh lemon juice 

20ml Grapefruit juice 

Top with Soda 

 

Tiger Claw 

45ml Peddlers Gin 

Advertisement
Advertisement

20ml raspberry syrup 

30ml lemon juice 

Serve over crushed ice 

 

Sichuan Negroni 

30ml Peddlers Rare Shanghai Gin 

Advertisement
Advertisement

30ml Campari 

30ml Sweet Vermouth 

Pour into a shaker with ice. Stir. Rub orange peel around the rim of a short glass filled with ice. Strain liquid into glass. Garnish with orange peel and a dusting of sichuan pepper.

You can pick up Peddlers Rare Shanghai Gin at Dan Murphy’s, BoozeBud, The Wine Collective, and select David Jones.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Want more? Here's one of our fave moments from Jase & Lauren – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1!
cocktail lunar new year peddlers gin