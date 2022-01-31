Happy Lunar New Year!

If you’re looking for the perfect drink for your festivities, you can’t go past Peddlers Rare Shanghai Gin! It comes in a “Spirit of the Tiger” limited edition Lunar New Year bundle with a complementary enamel cocktail drinking vessel.

Made with organic botanicals foraged from exotic locations across China, you’ll find infused flavours of Sichuan pepper, Buddha’s Hand, lotus flower, and Yunnan mint. It gives a delicious and unique flavour that will elevate any cocktail. Here are a few you can try!

Spirit Of The Tiger Recipe Collection

Peddlers Fizzics

45ml Peddlers Gin

Advertisement

Advertisement

10ml Fresh lemon juice

20ml Grapefruit juice

Top with Soda

Tiger Claw

45ml Peddlers Gin

Advertisement

Advertisement

20ml raspberry syrup

30ml lemon juice

Serve over crushed ice

Sichuan Negroni

30ml Peddlers Rare Shanghai Gin

Advertisement

Advertisement

30ml Campari

30ml Sweet Vermouth

Pour into a shaker with ice. Stir. Rub orange peel around the rim of a short glass filled with ice. Strain liquid into glass. Garnish with orange peel and a dusting of sichuan pepper.

You can pick up Peddlers Rare Shanghai Gin at Dan Murphy’s, BoozeBud, The Wine Collective, and select David Jones.

Advertisement

Advertisement