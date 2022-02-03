As if we need a reason to eat Nutella!

Tomorrow is World Nutella Day and you can celebrate with these delicious pancake recipes:

Aussie Mango Pancake Skewers with NUTELLA®

Difficulty: ⅓

Time: 30mins

Serves: 12

Ingredients:

2⁄3 cup plain flour

pinch of salt

1 large egg

1 ¼ cups milk

olive oil spray

To serve:

15g (1 tbsp) Nutella® per skewer

1 Australian mango, chopped into 2cm cubes

Method:

In a bowl, sift the flour and a pinch of salt. Create a well in the centre with the back of a spoon, and then break in the egg and pour in half the milk. Whisk together, gradually adding the flour to make a smooth thick batter. Mix thoroughly to remove any lumps, and then stir in the rest of the milk. Spray a little oil over a medium frying pan. Pour about 2 tablespoons of batter into the pan, moving and tilting the pan as you pour until the batter thinly coats the base. Cook over moderate heat until golden brown on the underside, for approximately 30 seconds to 1 minute. Flip the pancake over with a spatula, and cook the other side until it is golden brown. Slide the pancake out of the pan onto a plate. Heat a little more oil and cook the remaining pancakes one at a time in the same way. Keep in a warm oven until ready to serve. Spread a thin layer of Nutella® over the pancake and roll tightly. Cut the pancake into 3cm pieces and place onto a bamboo skewer followed by a square of the mango. Repeat this process until the skewer is full, and then serve immediately to your crowd!

Tasty Tip: If Aussie mangoes aren’t in season, these skewers are just as delicious with bananas, cut into rounds, or any of your favourite fruits.

Italian Ricotta Pancakes with NUTELLA® and Warm Strawberry Sauce

Difficulty: ⅓

Time: 20mins

Serves: 8

Ingredients:

250g low-fat ricotta

1⁄2 cup skim milk (or full cream for a denser pancake)

3 eggs, separated into whites and yolks

3⁄4 cup plain flour

1 tsp baking powder

pinch of salt

olive oil spray

200g strawberries, hulled and thinly sliced

1 tbsp caster sugar

To serve:

15g (1 tbsp) Nutella® per pancake

fresh strawberries (optional)

Method:

To make these yummy pancakes, in a bowl mix the ricotta, milk and egg yolks. Sift in the flour, baking powder and salt. Now combine until you have a smooth batter. In a clean bowl, beat the egg whites until soft peaks form. Gently fold into the ricotta mixture. Place 2 tablespoons of batter into a preheated and oil greased pan. Cook until golden, 1–2 minutes, then flip to the other side and cook evenly. Remove from pan and keep in a warm oven until ready to serve. Repeat this process with remaining batter. To make the strawberry sauce, in a small saucepan, combine the strawberries and sugar and gently stir for 3–4 minutes until a saucy syrup forms. To serve, spread Nutella® onto each pancake and drizzle the deliciously warm strawberry sauce over the top. You can also add some sliced fresh strawberries for extra decoration!

