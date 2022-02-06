Oh my goodness, BIGG & THICC are flogging big and THICK 1kg Choc Chip Cookie hearts for Valentine’s Day this year!

If you’ve found yourself in a bit of a pickle and you’re not sure what to get your significant other this year then this is the way to go.

Everyone loves cookies and the ‘Lovefetti’ that’s doused on top is sure to make them smile.

Not to stress you out but time’s a-ticking and you should get your orders in before the following dates if you want to get the cookie in time.

Sydney Metro Delivery: Order by Sunday Feb 13 (midnight).

AU WIDE POST (everywhere in Aus except Sydney Metro): Order by Wednesday Feb 9th (midnight).

Advertisement

Advertisement

The cookie is made to be reheated in your oven when you are ready to chow down so that you can enjoy the warmest gooiest most delightful cookie experience possible!

Between you and me, this cookie is still perfect for a single person to eat their feels on the silliest day of the year.