‘Clinker Bunnies’ might be a word I made up, but it’s got to be catchier than ‘Cadbury Clinkers Egg & Bunny’ …

REGARDLESS! They are still deliciously available for you to grab this Easter, Holiday, ‘Long rest week’ (whatever you want to call it)…

Credit: Cadbury.com.au

Like many chocolaty delights that come out this time of year, I wouldn’t mind having access to these after the aforementioned day, but perhaps I should thank them for saving me from myself…

You can pick them up online or instore at Coles & other supermarket retailers; They’ll set you back around $10!

Want more? Here's one of our fave moments from Jase & Lauren – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1!