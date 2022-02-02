‘Clinker Bunnies’ might be a word I made up, but it’s got to be catchier than ‘Cadbury Clinkers Egg & Bunny’ …

REGARDLESS! They are still deliciously available for you to grab this Easter, Holiday, ‘Long rest week’ (whatever you want to call it)…

Like many chocolaty delights that come out this time of year, I wouldn’t mind having access to these after the aforementioned day, but perhaps I should thank them for saving me from myself…

You can pick them up online or instore at Coles & other supermarket retailers; They’ll set you back around $10!