Australia’s Punk Princess of Pastry has transformed into the Cookie Monster but… pink?

Anna Polyviou is releasing her own range of cookie dough after the RAGING SUCCESS of her collab with Chargrill Charlie’s last year!

She’s dropping three incredible flavours; Triple Choc, Choc Brownie, and Peanut Butter Fudge and I promise you they’re all to die for.

“I wanted to use the very best ingredients available in my cookie dough. This includes premium couverture chocolate and real fudge pieces. It makes a world of difference and results in a superior cookie for customers at home”, explains the celebrity chef.

The cookies are sooo easy to make, simply roll two tablespoons of dough into balls, space them apart on a baking tray, and pop in the oven for 10 -12 minutes.

When I tell you Anna is notorious for really generously dousing her dough with extra chocolate chips as well as extra inclusions to decorate your cookies once baked.

Anna Polyviou’s cookie dough is available now from Harris Farm Markets, $10.99 per 450g tub.